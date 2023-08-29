(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s largest hotel operator saw a surge in room bookings Monday night as the UK’s worst-in-a-decade air-traffic control outage left passengers stranded.

About 500 rooms were sold in Dublin on Monday, Dalata Hotel Group Plc.’s CEO Dermot Crowley said in an interview. The group runs the Clayton and Maldron brands.

The outage left airlines scrambling to restore flight operations on one of the busiest travel days of the year, as the UK was off on a national holiday and summer travelers returned home from vacation. It meant some flights in and out of Dublin were canceled or delayed.

“That impact will last for days,” Crowley said, after Dalata announced it’s first-half results today. “It’s not good for the travel and tourism industry when things like that happen.”

