(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to fly out of New Delhi late Monday, after a technical glitch grounded his aircraft and forced him to extend his India visit.

A replacement aircraft is expected to reach the capital tonight to ferry Trudeau and his delegation back to Ottawa, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The Canadian delegation remained in their hotel for most of Monday, one of the people said.

Trudeau arrived in India on Friday and was scheduled to leave the country on Sunday night. An aircraft operated by the Royal Canadian Air Force was set to fly from Delhi to Rome on Sept. 10 but the flight got canceled, according to Flightradar24 website.

The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi and India’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to request for a comment.

Relations between the two nations have been tense. Trudeau and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi did not hold a formal bilateral meeting at the summit. But during their brief pull aside conversation, Modi criticized Canada for allegedly allowing Sikh secessionist groups to operate in the country.

Modi conveyed “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada,” India’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

