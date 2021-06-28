(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The U.S. labor market is entering one of its strangest summers ever, with a powerful economic rebound generating record demand for workers just as roadblocks distort employment and wage levels Almost one in five young adults in the U.S. was neither working nor studying in the first quarter as Black and Hispanic youth remain idle at disproportionate rates The Federal Reserve might consider an interest-rate hike from near zero as soon as late 2022 as the labor market reaches full employment and inflation is at the central bank’s goal, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren says Take a look at Bloomberg Economics’ latest dashboard of the U.S. recovery

Brazil’s worst water crisis in nearly a century is fueling inflation that’s reverberating through the economy

Colombia’s central bank is set to hold its benchmark interest rate despite mounting inflation risks fueled by domestic unrest

Central banks globally are moving from peak support toward a new phase for Covid recovery

European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta has outlined a strategy to use “unconventional flexibility” to keep borrowing costs low until government spending has helped push up inflation

Japan’s economic outlook is brightening with exports set to cushion a domestic slump and pent-up demand expected to spill over to 2022, Bloomberg Economics says as it raises its forecasts

