(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc., which keeps most of its viewership figures close to the vest, has begun to share more in the past year.

That gives us a picture of the streaming service’s biggest hits. Its top TV show in the past four quarters was “Stranger Things,” a sci-fi show viewed by 64 million households in its first month.

That was followed by “Umbrella Academy,” which finished its first season, and “La Casa de Papel,” a Spanish show that’s been successful in Latin America and Europe.

Netflix’s feature films also have a clear leader. “Bird Box,” a supernatural thriller starring Sandra Bullock, was seen by 80 million households in its first month.

That was followed by the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy “Murder Mystery” and “Triple Frontier,” an action movie with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac.

