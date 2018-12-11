(Bloomberg) -- A shooting at the Christmas market of the French city of Strasbourg late Tuesday left at least one person dead, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the regional prefecture. At least ten people were injured, BFM TV reported, also citing the prefecture.

The shooter was still at large shortly after 9 p.m., and local police were asking residents in the center of the city to remain inside. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m., news broadcaster LCI reported, citing local security people.

The European Parliament in Strasbourg activated its emergency protocol and was in lockdown, parliamentarian Eva Kaili said in a tweet. The parliament was closed, with no one able to leave until further notice, spokesman Jaume Duch said in a tweet.

Access to city center was blocked for pedestrians, cyclists and road traffic about three blocks from the Kleber main square near the opera house. Local officials said the whole area has been blocked off for an unknown period of time. Blue emergency-services lights could be seen several hundred meters away at the other end of nearby Place Broglie.

“The shooting happened in front of us,” EU lawmaker Nikos Androulakis said by phone from a cafeteria near the area. “As I was leaving the cafe, I ’ve heard shootings, police took us inside, and we are now in lockdown with lights off. They told us the perpetrators are still at large. There are families, small children in here,” Androulakis said.

