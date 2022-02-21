(Bloomberg) -- Stratec SE’s founder is exploring options for the German health-care technology provider that could include a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.

Hermann Leistner and his family have received preliminary private equity interest in their 40.55% stake, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Any deal for Leistner’s stake could trigger a bid for all of Stratec, which has a market value of 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion). Stratec shares rose as much as 11% on Monday.

Deliberations are in the early stages, and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a transaction, the people said. A representative for Stratec declined to comment.

Based in Birkenfeld, Germany, Stratec employs about 1,400 people and produces machinery to automate in-vitro testing in laboratories, including for viruses such as Covid-19. The company saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the first nine months of 2021 rise 61% to 58 million euros.

While Stratec shares surged during the coronavirus pandemic, global vaccination programs and the development of possible therapeutic treatments is curbing the need for testing. Stratec shares remain down 13% over the last 12 months, compared with a drop of about 7% in Germany’s SDAX index of small and medium-sized companies.

Hedge fund Millennium International Management LP holds a short position of about 1% in Stratec stock.

