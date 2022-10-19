(Bloomberg) -- The history of the Federal Reserve tells us the central bank is unlikely to stop or reverse its rate-hike regime until late next year at the earliest, says market strategist Dennis Gartman.

“Once the Fed begins to change its policies, it moves rates farther and lasts longer than anybody ever wants to anticipate,” the former publisher of The Gartman Letter told Bloomberg Radio on Wednesday. “It’s gonna be at least until late in 2023, maybe 2024 before the long-awaited pivot occurs.”

Gartman, chairman of the University of Akron Foundation Investment Committee, predicted this year’s slide in US stocks and expects the market to “get uglier,” he said. His view on the Fed is also more hawkish than the broader market’s, with futures now pricing in that the Fed will stop increasing rates during the first half of 2023.

“It’s going to remain a bear market. The Fed has told us it’s gonna reduce the size of its balance sheet. That’s the most important aspect of the markets to understand. We’ve gone from having an expansionary wonderful, bullish phenomenon to a contractionary bearish phenomenon.”

Read: Fed Balance-Sheet Runoff Could Challenge Multiples

His advice to investors is to pick up income from US Treasury securities. “Two-year notes at 4.5% are probably a good place to hide,” Gartman said. “That’s what I’ve done in my own account. I’m continuing to buy more. If we get to 5%, which I doubt that we shall, I’ll buy even more.”

Known for his newsletter’s insights on commodities, Gartman said he sees an opportunity in wheat. “Grain prices want to go a great good deal higher,” he said. “I’m very bullish on wheat.”

Soft red winter wheat “goes to $13 a bushel again or higher,” he predicted. “It’s been dry weather and it’s gonna remain dry. The crop itself looks like it’s behind schedule.”

Gartman also offered a forecast that fits with his outlook for stocks, this one on zombie companies, that is, those with no profits. “Bankruptcy is their future,” he said. “Let us hope that capitalism in its freest and best circumstances prevails.”

