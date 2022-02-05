(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. said any conflict would hurt China’s international interests. NATO’s chief rejected a demand made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the military alliance halt any expansion eastward, reasserting that European states have the right to choose their own paths.

Putin, in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, met with the Chinese leader on Friday to exchange views and pledge a bilateral friendship with “no forbidden zones.” Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister brushed off U.S. claims that Moscow plans to release a fake video as a way to justify an invasion.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say it has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border. Russia has decried the use of NATO forces near Russia’s frontiers.

Key Developments

Strategists Say Markets Underpricing Conflict Risk (7:30 a.m.)

Recent risk assessments by investors focused on central bank policy have eclipsed factors such as the potential for military conflict on Europe’s eastern fringe, according to UBS strategists led by Bhanu Baweja. “Little or no Russia-Ukraine risk appears to be priced in,” they said in a note earlier this week.

Investors should “be ready to reduce risk should the situation materially deteriorate,” said strategists at Amundi SA, Europe’s biggest asset manager. They warned that a Russian invasion -- which the Kremlin has denied it’s planning -- could plunge Europe into stagflation.

German and Eastern European companies, Russia-focused banks and companies with significant sales in the country look exposed, Amundi said.

White House Official Calls for ‘United Front’ (1:00 a.m.)

A “united front” by NATO is the best way to steady the situation around Ukraine, said Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff.

“I think a united front of the freedom loving countries of NATO, a united front of the NATO alliance, is the best thing we can do to try to prevent President Putin from making this horrific mistake,” Klain said Friday night on MSNBC.

Klain said the U.S. has “sent a very strong message publicly and privately” to Putin to not send combat forces across Ukraine’s border.

U.S. Says Conflict Would Hurt China’s Interests (7:14 p.m.)

Biden administration officials have cautioned Beijing that conflict between Ukraine and Russia would affect China’s international interests, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said following the meeting between Xi and Putin.

“We’ve also conveyed that a destabilizing conflict in Europe would impact China’s interests all over the world and certainly China should know that,” Psaki told reporters on Friday after she was asked about U.S. reaction to the meeting between the two American adversaries.

The Biden administration, she said, has its own relationship with China in which “we engage directly at a very high level.” But she added that “our focus right now is continuing to unite with allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg Dismisses Russia-China Demand to Halt NATO (3:29 p.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected claims that the 30-member alliance has expansion ambitions as “wrong.” “This is about respecting the sovereign right of independent nations to choose their own path,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Stoltenberg also said that the alliance is keeping an eye on China and Russia as they coordinate more closely militarily. “They are operating more together, they have more exercises together,” he said. “Just a few days ago they had a joint naval exercise with also Iran. So of course this is something we follow and monitor.”

