(Bloomberg) -- A civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware, prompted a security alert on Saturday as President Joe Biden was spending the weekend in the area.

“As a precaution, assets were scrambled to intercept and the civilian aircraft safely landed at a nearby airport,” US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

There was no impact on the person the Secret Service was protecting, Guglielmi said, without specifying the president.

Biden arrived in Wilmington on Friday evening.

The Secret Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, Guglielmi said.

