(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sought to reassure Britons over an unusual rise in Strep A infections, saying there was no reason to believe the strain had “become more lethal or more resistant to antibiotics.”

Sunak insisted in Parliament on Wednesday the UK is not facing a shortage of antibiotics, amid reports of supply issues.

Cases of Strep A and Scarlet Fever are higher than usual, most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing. Although deaths from the infection are rare, at least eight children in the UK have died.

Sunak said the UK Health Security Agency is monitoring the situation, and people should be “reassured” that it has confirmed it is not a new strain of Strep A that is circulating.

Sunak also said there are “no current shortages of drugs available to beat this and there are well established procedures in place to ensure that remains the case.”

