(Bloomberg) -- The California heat wave that strained the state’s power grid is also serving a blow to its dairy farmers, the nation’s biggest milk producers.

Some farms are also dealing with smoke blowing in with more than 1 million acres burned in fires across the state. Put together, it could mean an output drop of about 10% for some milk producers, according to Jed Asmus, a dairy nutritionist for January Innovation Inc. That would equal as many as 11 pounds (5 kilograms) of milk lost per cow a day, he said.

“In the short term, we are going to see a significant drop in production in California,” said Asmus, who’s helped to develop diets for about 50,000 dairy cows in the state.

“The fires are going to significantly impact air quality,” he said. “It’s as nasty as you can think.”

It’s just the latest setback for an industry that’s suffering from low prices and declining consumption. Things have gotten so bad this year that America’s dairy farmers have dumped millions of gallons of milk after pandemic lockdowns and shuttered restaurants put a dent in demand.

When it’s hot, it takes cows more energy and water to produce milk, said Tawny Tesconi, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau.

“It lowers production on our dairies,” Tesconi said. “It just makes things that much more difficult, especially when we have a water shortage. Many of our farmers need more water to irrigate with than they’re able to get these days.”

Dairy Farmers Dumping Milk Worldwide Are On the Brink of Crisis

When farms are near fires, it adds to the stress for producers. Dairy cattle can’t always be moved, Tesconi said, adding that she knows of at least one farmer in Sonoma County who developed a shelter-in-place plan rather than evacuating so he could continue caring for his animals.

The state’s first rolling blackouts since the 2000-2001 energy crisis also make production more difficult. With no power, the farmers have no pumps to deliver water to animals.

Sonoma County farmers have reported a lot of burned and damaged pastureland, but Tesconi said that so far, there haven’t been any reports of lost cattle.

“People are just trying to figure out what they’ve got left and what’s happened on their own properties,” she said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.