There are signs U.S. households are starting to feel stretched, possibly making it harder for them to keep propping up the economy

The story of the global economy in 2019 has been the trade conflict. What will 2020 look like? Focusing on the U.S.–China trade conflict, our forecast is no escalation, but no respite either, writes Tom Orlik

Singapore’s resilient labor market is starting to come under strain as the trade-reliant economy struggles

Positive signals from U.S.-China trade talks don’t mean the yuan is a one-way bet up. Our gauges are mixed, writes Chang Shu. Her colleague David Qu notes that China’s fiscal stimulus has lifted its debt-to-GDP ratio only marginally, leaving plenty of room to ramp up deficit spending if needed

Mario Draghi made one last plea for euro-zone fiscal support as he signed off from the ECB presidency

Most economists expect the BOJ to stand pat after continued signs of resilience in the economy and stability in markets

Thousands of 50-pence coins minted to commemorate Brexit on Oct. 31 will be melted down after Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted an extension from the EU

Senator Marco Rubio plans legislation to block U.S. government pensions from investing in Chinese stocks

For generations, a Chinese woman who gave birth out of wedlock was shunned by society and discriminated against by authorities. Now, as the Communist Party seeks to boost a slowing birthrate, that is starting to change

