(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission will likely unveil a stricter 2030 emissions-cut target on September 16, paving the way for fraught negotiations between governments and lawmakers over a policy goal that will require sweeping overhauls in the functioning of the continent’s economy.

The European Union is considering tightening its carbon-reduction objective for the next decade to 50%-55%, with the upper end of the target likely to become the new goal. The current binding target is a cut of 40% compared to 1990 levels.

The president of the EU’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen will announce the more ambitious target in a key policy speech. The Commission will probably discuss the goal at meeting on Sept. 15, before adopting it in a written procedure a day later, according to an EU official, who asked not to be identified.

The Commission’s proposal is subject to amendments and approval by the bloc’s governments and parliament, before becoming a law. It is part of the European Green Deal, a comprehensive set of measures aimed at turning Europe into the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

