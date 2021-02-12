'What are we doing letting them get on the plane without doing a test?': Ian Lee's view on travel and testing

OTTAWA - Strict new quarantine and testing measures for travellers arriving in Canada will begin Feb. 22.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new measures are necessary to protect Canadians and help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially new variants.

The government had previously announced incoming travellers will have to pay the cost of a 72-hour hotel stay and a COVID-19 test.

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later Friday.

Trudeau says there will be exceptions for some essential workers but says no one should be travelling for any non-essential reason right now.

Those arriving in Canada are already subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine and many must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.