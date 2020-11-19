(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines has imposed stricter movement restrictions on President Rodrigo Duterte’s home city, Davao, after it posted the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.

Davao City in southern Philippines will be placed until end-November under a general community quarantine, where some businesses like hotels and cinemas are shut, and young and old people are required to stay home, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque. “Efforts will be made to address the shortage of nurses in health facilities,” he added.

The city, where Duterte sometimes holds office, has posted 1,070 new Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, and 75% of its hospital beds are already occupied, based on latest data from the Health Department. Davao had the most new Covid-19 cases in the past 2 weeks among Philippine cities.

The Philippines has Southeast Asia’s second-worst outbreak, with more than 413,000 cases as of Thursday.

