(Bloomberg) -- A strike by KLM ground staff on Monday is set to disrupt flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest travel hubs.

The airline said the two-hour strike starting at 8 a.m. is “very likely” to cause disruption for carriers that are part of its SkyTeam alliance, including Air France, Transavia and Delta Air Lines Inc. It advised travelers to monitor its website closely for more information.

KLM’s 15,000 ground staff are seeking a 4% pay rise, more fixed contracts and more favorable shift patterns, said Dutch trade union FNV. The union has been negotiating with management for months over a new collective labor agreement. The company has offered a 2% pay rise, which the union says is not enough.

KLM said its latest offer to workers made strike action unjustified.

Almost 80 million passengers pass through Schiphol each year and it’s a major center for transfers between intercontinental and regional flights.

