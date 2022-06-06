(Bloomberg) -- Striking employees at United Co Rusal International’s bauxite mine in Guinea have resumed their duties after reaching an agreement with management about working conditions, a representative of the labor union Confederation Nationale des Travailleurs de Guinee said on Monday.

The strike at Compagnie des Bauxite de Dian-Dian was called off on June 4, Abdoulaye Diallo, vice-president of the Dian-Dian union delegation, said by phone.

The company agreed to a 5% increase and to meet the accommodation and health-care needs of workers and their immediate families, Diallo said.

“The agreement is a big step and the workers are satisfied for the moment.”

Workers at the Russian-owned mine downed tools on May 26.

Read: Workers at Rusal’s Guinea Bauxite Mine Strike Over Pay

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.