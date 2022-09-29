(Bloomberg) -- Fast food workers at San Francisco International Airport have ended a three-day strike after securing higher wages and improved benefits, according to the employee union.

Unite Here Local 2 said its members reached a tentative agreement with the airport restaurants late Wednesday night. The food workers will receive “significant raises and free family health care,” the union said in a statement.

Around 1,000 workers first left their posts on Monday, shutting down many of the airport’s food and beverage outlets. Some had said in social media campaigns that their hourly wages wouldn’t cover the cost of a meal at the restaurants they worked at. The union estimated that most workers receive $17.05 on average, making it a struggle to make ends meet in the San Francisco Bay area, one of the costliest regions in the country.

The health-care benefit also stands to be a boon to workers, representing potential savings in the thousands. The average annual cost of health care coverage for a family of four is $30,260, according to the Milliman Medical Index released this year.

Blanca Gay, who had worked at the San Francisco airport for 30 years, said in a statement provided by Unite Here Local 2 that the strike would “give my family a better life.” The raise secured by the new agreement, she said, would allow her son to go back to college full-time. He had previously changed his coursework to a part-time schedule so that he could work and help support their family.

Representatives for San Francisco International Airport didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The airport was among the 20 busiest in the US in the past two years, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

