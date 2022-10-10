(Bloomberg) -- A wage strike at South Africa’s port and freight-rail operator that’s curbing mineral exports is set to worsen as members of more labor unions join the protest.

The United National Transport Union, the majority labor group at state-owned Transnet SOC Ltd., began the strike on Oct. 6. The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, the second-biggest employee group, will halt work on Monday. Transnet has declared force majeure on shipments because of the strike action.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. said the disruption will impact its 120,000 tons a day of export sales. Output will be hobbled by 50,000 tons a day for the first week of the strike and jump to 90,000 tons after that, according to a company statement. Thungela Resources Ltd., South Africa’s biggest shipper of thermal coal, has said a prolonged strike of two weeks would curtail as much as 300,000 tons of export production.

The strike threatens to curb the movement of other bulk commodities including coal, chrome and manganese because Transnet’s nationwide rail and ports network is key to South African exports. The company also operates fuel pipelines.

The strike has affected all of Transnet’s ports, bringing some of them to a standstill, Cobus van Vuuren, Untu’s general secretary, said Sunday in an interview. The effects will likely grow as Satawu and smaller groups join the strike, he said.

Transnet and the labor unions will hold a meeting on Monday to be facilitated by the Commission for Concilation, Mediation and Arbitration, the company said. It urged workers to accept a wage offer of up to 4%, according to the Oct. 9 statement.

