(Bloomberg) -- Workers at a major auto parts plant in Michigan went on strike early Friday, threatening the supply of interior components to carmakers Ford Motor Co., Tesla Inc. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

The United Auto Workers called the strike early Friday morning after failing to reach a tentative contract agreement with Faurecia SA. Negotiators continue to bargain for an agreement, according to the union’s regional Facebook page.

Faurecia’s plant in Saline, about 40 miles west of Detroit, employs 1,900 UAW members. The factory makes instrument panels, center consoles and other parts and supplies them to Ford, Tesla and Fiat Chrysler, Automotive News reported.

