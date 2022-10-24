(Bloomberg) -- The UK railway network, already crippled by walkouts throughout the past summer, faces further disruption as the TSSA union extends its strike action into next month.

Workers represented by TSSA at train and infrastructure operator Network Rail Ltd. will strike on Nov. 3, Nov. 5 and Nov. 7, while employees of the country’s various train operating companies will walk out out or undertake action short of a strike on Nov. 3, 4, 7 and 8, the TSSA union said in a statement Monday.

Britons have endured months of transport turmoil as unions seek a pay deal matching inflation alongside guarantees against redundancies and wholesale changes to working hours. The latest round of walkouts will coincide with previously announced strike dates for workers represented by the RMT at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.

The striking workers include staff at ticket offices, stations and control rooms.

