(Bloomberg) -- Roughly 81,000 public-sector workers went on strike in ten Finnish cities on Tuesday to protest against low wages, closing schools and daycares.

The strike, scheduled to last until May 9, also affects many other public services in the greater Helsinki region and some of the largest towns across the Nordic country. Teachers, daycare workers, librarians and museum staff are among those demanding pay rises and protesting wages that the unions say have fallen behind salaries in other industries over the past years.

A recent strike by about 25,000 nurses failed to result in an agreement, and health-care unions are now making plans for mass resignation to press their case.

