(Bloomberg) -- Jennifer Fultz had to uproot herself once for her job, and she doesn’t want to do it again. The 33-year-old mother of two left friends and family behind in her hometown of Belvidere, Illinois about two years ago to move to Toledo, Ohio, where she works at an assembly plant making the Jeep Wrangler SUV.Fultz, who’s been with the company for 11 years and makes $31.77 an hour, is one of hundreds of people who were offered the option to relocate after Stellantis NV, which owns the Jeep brand, started cutting shifts at its Belvidere plant. This spring, it idled the plant altogether, laying off about 1,300 hourly workers. The company said the move was necessary as it cuts costs to invest billions in electric vehicles.

Fultz has been on strike since Sept. 15, one of about 25,000 United Auto Workers union members now walking the picket line and living on $500 a week in strike pay from the UAW. As the strike drags into a fourth week and union negotiators butt heads with Detroit automakers, Fultz has been keeping busy by volunteering at the local union hall. Work Shift spoke with her outside the UAW Local 12 office in Toledo last month and subsequently over the phone. (Questions and responses have been edited and condensed.)

What’s the most important issue to you in this strike?For me, job security is the most important thing. If Stellantis gets their way and they close 18 of our facilities (Stellantis proposed consolidating parts distribution centers into a single megahub), what temps can be rolled over (to full time work)? We won’t have any openings. We won’t have workers in the workforce, like in Belvidere. You have restaurants that are closing back home. The financial state is going downwards, just not a lot of good jobs. I took a transfer and I’m blessed to build the Wrangler. But at the same time, I’m continuously always having this fear of, will I have to relocate my kids again? When will I ever have job security? I build a car that has been in this community for many decades, since WWII. So why do I still worry about our product being pulled?What’s a typical day for you now that you’re on strike?I spend about 13 hours doing union business, whether that be here at the hall trying to figure out how to feed our members with taco trucks, picketing, we do convoys, we help with registration, we’re helping set up pantries for striking workers, not just the Jeepers. Everything and anything really that I can help with, my phone is always on.Have you made changes to your lifestyle or budget with the strike?I mostly eat at home now. I have found that meal prepping significantly helps cut down costs. It's just really getting on top of what I spend monthly. Subscriptions. What do I need Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, 90 different subscriptions for? I don’t even watch TV. Those were the first ones (to go). Not Amazon, because we pay for the yearly subscription. And certain expenses that I didn’t need. Or, I might still need it but I can’t really afford it — chiropractor, physical therapy that’s not covered under our medical, massages. I don’t do the luxury of being too girly and getting my nails done, I haven’t done that in about a year preparing for this.You prepared in advance for the strike?We all knew what was coming, we all knew what to prepare for, in a sense. We didn’t know that it was going to lead to this. For me, since I’m a transfer, I wanted to make sure I was out of the hole before I got back in it. That doesn’t mean that if we go a month on strike, I’m not right back in that financial hole asking for assistance with my mortgage and my bills, and I’m looking for a second job, or a job, I should say.Are you looking for a second job now?I’m waiting. The only reason I don’t have to look for a second job is because I am fortunate enough to have a spouse who picks up what I can’t cover. But there’s a lot of people who aren’t fortunate to have that type of situation. I know a lot of single moms and dads who don’t have any help. UAW members are volunteering their homes for babysitting services while parents are out picketing, so children aren’t subjected not just to the elements of weather, plus, we’re on a busy street. So it’s dangerous. Daytime it’s fine. But talking about midnight — I’m a mom, I’d be very frightful. Our strike fund, it’s nice, but it’s not going to cover what I have to do. If it goes on for too long, I have a family to feed.What do you tell your kids?

My kids are very union involved. So they’re supportive, they understand. I’ve also brought them into this world from younger ages. I was pregnant with my daughter in Belvidere, in the facility, she’s a Jeeper. She was cookin’ in the facility. I was makin’ more than just cars in those days!

