(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. baristas, on strike at about 100 locations across the nation, are demanding better pay and treatment, attempting to grab the company’s attention by disrupting business.

Seattle-based Starbucks has been attempting to blunt a unionization effort that’s taken hold across the US. The chain has raised wages, and introduced new equipment and training to appease its employees. So far about 250 of Starbucks’s 9,000 US company-run locations have voted to unionize.

The union organizers targeted today specifically, Red Cup Day, an annual occasion when Starbucks hands out free, reusable cups to customers. It’s typically a high-volume day for stores, said Hal Battjes, a 21-year-old employee, “and we’re trying to hit them where it hurts.” She personally offered customers money to get their drinks elsewhere. Her store, part of an Amazon Go location in Manhattan’s Midtown, will vote on whether to unionize on Dec. 8.

‘Chicago Is a Union Town’

In Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood, about 15 people were outside the Starbucks on Armitage Avenue. The store will be closed all day, according to the striking employees. Customers who tried to go to the store were offered Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee by the Starbucks employees. There were also other containers of coffee from nearby local coffee shops.

Some of those on the sidewalk were workers from that location, while others were locals who joined in solidarity, including a teacher on leave.

“Chicago is a union town,” said Mueze Bawany, 35, who teaches high-school English in the city. “The fight here with the Starbucks workers is all about dignity.“

Bawany said that he’s a regular at Starbucks, and appreciates the friendly baristas who know customers’ names. “I’ve got nothing but love” for the people who work here, he said.

Cars and cement trucks honked as employees held up strike signs, like one that said “Union coffee tastes better.” Workers also passed out fliers explaining the so-called Red Cup Rebellion, asking people to sign the #NoContractNoCoffee pledge via QR code.

Reed Essex, 25, has worked at the Bucktown Starbucks, which voted to unionize in June, for about a year and a half. He makes $16.61 an hour and says his most recent raise in late August was for 33 cents.

“They don’t want to spend money on us,” Essex said. “We make just enough money to pay rent,” he said, while eating a chocolate doughnut from local chain Do-Rite Donuts. “It’s not OK. We know how much money they make every day.”

Local Officials Support Protesters in New York

Three stores in New York City participated in the strike, one in Manhattan and two in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. At the store on Astoria Boulevard, the protest began at 7 a.m. local time, with people chanting “No contracts, no coffee” as they urged cars driving by to honk in support. Regulars and people passing the Astoria location on Ditmars Boulevard took notice and expressed support, tossing $20 in a tip jar. In Manhattan, supporters brought cocoa to chilly workers.

The Astoria Boulevard store hung signs in the window that read “We Are Open,” but the action seemed to be affecting business at the store, said Patricia Murray, a regular who said there would usually be a long line around 1 p.m. local time. Murray, who recognized the staffers striking, said she backs their efforts because she worked as a housekeeper for more than a decade and her boss threatened to fire her after she took a sick day.

“That’s why I support what they’re doing, because I support fair working conditions,” Murray said.

Protester Brandi Alduk, 22, who has worked for Starbucks for nearly four years, said striking workers have received support from community members and from their local representatives for city council, state assembly and state senate. She said she hopes their protest encourages other workers who may be suffering.

“Being out here is hopefully a sign to other workers that are dealing with an overwhelming and anxiety-inducing day,” she said.

‘A Lot of Honks’ in Austin

At a Starbucks in Austin, Texas, about two dozen people stood outside with signs. Regular customers who arrived at the store saw the protest and left without buying anything. The location was being staffed by managers, but it closed early, at about 1:30 p.m. local time.

Jenna Meurer, 24, is a shift supervisor who has worked at this location for nine months and at the company for five years.

“We’re getting a lot of honks,” she said, sporting a button that read “Scary Union Organizer.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.