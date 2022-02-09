(Bloomberg) -- A backlog of oil tankers waiting to load at Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has been getting longer this week because of persistent storms, adding pressure to an already tight market.

As of Wednesday, the loading of five crude tankers and seven diesel vessels were delayed, crude-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC said in a statement. While “a window” in the storm allowed loading to resume, it’s expected to last just one day, Transneft said.

The Black Sea loading delays have contributed in part to supply tightness of Urals grade crude in the Mediterranean, said traders involved in that market. Urals was last offered at a discount of about 70 cents a barrel to benchmark Dated Brent in the Mediterranean, making in almost $2 more expensive than the same grade offered to buyers in northwest Europe, according to people monitoring a pricing window run by S&P Global Platts.

Brent crude futures touched $94 a barrel on Monday, a seven-year high, as oil demand recovers while supply remains capped amid declining spare production capacities in most countries in the OPEC+ alliance, including Russia. The possibility of further political or military escalation between Russia and Western nations over Ukraine may tighten the market further, with J.P. Morgan estimating that oil prices could easily rally to $120 a barrel if Russian supplies were disrupted in that scenario.

Days of Delays

Loadings at Novorossiysk have been behind schedule since at least Jan. 10 amid a string of storms. Last month, work halted for 20 days in total due to bad weather, which was a record among all Russian ports this century. So far in February there has been only one full day without a storm alert, according to Transneft data.

Earlier this week the Tuapse refinery, owned by Russia’s oil giant Rosneft PJSC and located about 125 kilometers (75 miles) along the coast from Novorossiysk port, halted crude intake because refined oil products were building up that couldn’t be shipped away because of the ongoing storms, according to Transneft. That led to a halt in crude pipeline flows from Tikhoretsk to Tuapse, the operator said. The storm and full reservoir tanks for diesel have also limited flows via an oil-products pipeline from Tinguta to Novorossiysk.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.