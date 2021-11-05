(Bloomberg) -- Digital payments company Stripe Inc. appears to be stepping into the crypto space in earnest with a key addition to its board of directors.

The 11-year-old company with headquarters in Dublin and San Francisco said on Friday it had added Matt Huang to its board. Huang is a former partner at Sequoia Capital and is now the co-founder and managing partner of Paradigm, an investment firm focused on crypto.

“Matt’s perspective will be especially helpful as Stripe’s recently-formed crypto team explores potential avenues for product development work,” Stripe said in a blog post welcoming Huang.

Stripe was last valued at nearly $100 billion after a $600-million round in March. The company has begun assembling a crypto engineering team to chart its expansion into digital assets.

