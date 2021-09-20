(Bloomberg) --

Stripe Inc. is planning to hire dozens of new employees for its London office next year as part of a broader expansion in Europe ahead of the payments company’s potential initial public offering.

The company aims to make London its fintech office, said Matt Henderson, business lead for Europe, Mideast and Africa, in an interview. “We’re a company that has always had these European roots, but it’s just becoming more and more important.”

Stripe, whose founders are Irish and has headquarters in Dublin and San Francisco, was last valued at $95 billion and may go public as soon as next year. It started adding engineers in London about a year ago and now has nearly 200 employees in the office. It’s hired dozens in the city in the last year and plans to keep at least that pace into coming year, Henderson said.

Read More: Stripe Is Said to Discuss Public Listing With Banks for 2022

The office in East London’s startup hub will also work on expanding products for non-financial companies, bank integrations like transfers, and open banking. London-based engineers are planning to pilot a “pay-by-bank” feature next month.

Stripe has also said it’s planning to add hundreds of software engineering jobs in the Irish capital in the next few years.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.