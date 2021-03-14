(Bloomberg) -- Stripe has raised $600 million in its latest funding round, giving the company a $95 billion valuation, the online payments processing company said in a statement.

The company said it would use the capital to invest in its European operations, in particular its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to support surging demand and expand its global payments and treasury network.

“We’re investing a ton more in Europe this year, particularly in Ireland,” John Collison, president and co-founder, said in the statement. “The growth opportunity for the European digital economy is immense.“

Primary investors in Stripe include the digital investment unit of Allianz Group, Axa SA, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Sequoia Capital, and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.