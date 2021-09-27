(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Crete, Greece’s biggest island and one of its main tourist destinations, at 9:17 am, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported Monday.

One person died and nine were injured, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry said. The temblor’s epicenter was about 150 miles southeast of Athens.

Residents in the area surrounding Heraklion, the island’s biggest city, rushed out of their houses and onto the streets following the earthquake, while students were sent home and told that schools will remain closed on Monday.

Tremors of lower magnitude have followed the initial earthquake.

