(Bloomberg) -- A second strong earthquake in as many days hit Croatia, damaging buildings and prompting authorities in neighboring Slovenia to shut down a nuclear power plant.

The temblor, measured at 6.3 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Tuesday, was larger than both a 5.2 tremor on Monday and a 5.3 quake that caused $6 billion in damage when it hit the capital. Zagreb, in March.

Some buildings were damaged in the center of Zagreb and people rushed into the streets, according to the Hina state news agency. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced he will visit Petrinja, the hardest hit town near the epicenter of the earthquake.

