Strong Inflation Pressures May Be Here to Stay, SNB Chief Says

Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan warned that stubborn price gains may be here to stay.

“Structural factors such as the transition to a greener economy, rising sovereign debt worldwide, the demographic transition and ultimately also the fact that globalization appears to have peaked -- at least temporarily -- could lead to persistently higher inflationary pressure in the coming years,” Jordan told the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium on Saturday.

The fallout from the war in Ukraine has sent global inflation soaring. In Switzerland, it’s at a three-decade high, though a reading of 3.3% is much lower than the surrounding euro area’s 8.9%.

Strong consumer-price growth pushed the SNB to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in June -- preempting a move of that size by the European Central Bank a month later -- and policy makers have signaled that further increases may be necessary soon. The Swiss central bank next meets on Sept. 22.

The SNB chief, who has led his institution since 2012, warned that price pressures have become more broad based.

“There are signs that inflation is increasingly spreading to goods and services that are not directly affected by the pandemic or the war in Ukraine,” he said. “In fact, it appears that in the current environment, higher prices are being passed on more quickly -- and are also being more readily accepted -- than was the case until just recently.”

Further into the future, inflation expectations “have also been moving upwards slightly” and wage growth is “gathering momentum,” Jordan said, cautioning that the “longer-term outlook for monetary policy is also subject to high uncertainty.”

“In particular, a decline in global economic integration could increase companies’ price-setting power, meaning that they would be able to push through price increases more easily,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.