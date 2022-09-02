(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s strong jobs market helped the country’s banks extend their streak of declining loan delinquencies to two full years, with estimates now showing the trend isn’t expected to reverse until next year.

Gross impaired loans at the six largest Canadian banks accounted for 0.35% of their total loans on average in the three months through July. That’s the eighth straight quarter-over-quarter drop, stretching back to late 2020, when government programs allowed consumers and businesses to defer some debt payments and stimulus checks helped them stay current on their obligations.

Canada’s banks had expected the expiration of those programs to return delinquencies to more normal levels, but the economic boom and low unemployment that followed the early stage of the pandemic have kept payment lapses at bay. The nation’s unemployment rate held at a record low 4.9% in July. The next jobs report is due Sept. 9.

“The strong economic recovery from Covid-19 allowed us to sustain our exceptional credit performance for longer than we originally anticipated,” Royal Bank of Canada Chief Risk Officer Graeme Hepworth said on the lender’s third-quarter earnings call. “That said, leading indicators like credit-card delinquency rates have started to increase toward pre-pandemic levels and point toward the normalization of provisions for credit losses on impaired loans through 2023.”

Debt that consumers and businesses took out during the pandemic came with record low interest rates, and as long as people have jobs and business revenues remain steady, those loans are at a relatively low risk of default, said Paul Gulberg, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. However, issues may start to arise when those borrowings come due and need to be refinanced at higher rates in the years ahead, he said.

“The question is, ‘How fast will it unfold and how deep will it go?’” Gulberg said. “That will all depend on the macro picture.”

