December promises to be a busy month for initial public offerings in Tokyo as a year-end rush to list wakes up a sleepy market.

Thirteen firms filed for IPOs in Japan through the week ended Nov. 18, the highest number in about a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. E-commerce management firm AnyMind Group Inc. and medical care platform Genova Inc. are among the names expected to price next month.

Japan’s issuance tends to pick up during December as companies seek to lock in funding ahead of year-end holidays and before the fiscal year wraps up in March. Proceeds raised in Tokyo so far this year have plunged 70% from 2021, amid concerns over a global slowdown, interest rates and inflation.

The average size for offerings in Tokyo tends to be smaller than in other venues -- it’s a market that usually sustains a constant flow of small deals even in times of high volatility. Still, issuers were impacted by global events this year; in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a series of offerings in Japan to be withdrawn.

Since then, Japanese equities have outperformed global peers as the yen weakened, the Bank of Japan maintained monetary easing and corporate earnings stayed solid. Tokyo-based AnyMind, which withdrew its IPO on March 11, is now seeking to price shares on Dec. 7.

