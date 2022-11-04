(Bloomberg) -- Here’s a roundup of economists’ reaction to the US employment report for October released Friday and how they see it affecting Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of fixed income at BlackRock, told Bloomberg Television that if you look at the service-sector job categories, it shows that this part of the economy is “still really strong.”

“This is why you’re seeing the Fed willing to over-tighten, to deal with some of this,” he said.

Rieder said he’s concerned about that Fed over-tightening, because the economy is in the process of reacting to the steep rate hikes implemented so far. That’s clear in housing, which is slowing rapidly thanks to surging mortgage rates. He anticipates something similar will happen with autos, as financing costs climb.

Bloomberg Economics US Chief Economist Anna Wong: “The jobs report for October sends mixed signals about the labor market, with one survey showing robust job gains while another shows a big jump in unemployment. Filtering the noise in the data, our takeaway is that the labor market is still very tight and much adjustment still needs to occur before unemployment is close to a neutral level. We expect that the Fed will ultimately have to raise rates to 5% next year.”

Michael Pearce, a senior US economist at Capital Economics, calculates that the annual rate of gain for hourly earnings ran at 3.9% over the past three months. This suggests that wage growth has peaked, he said. “Nonetheless, that is still too fast to be consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target, and with employment growth still surprisingly resilient (at least on the payrolls measure) this release will do little to alter the Fed’s resolute hawkishness.”

Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska said payroll growth isn’t slowing fast enough, and wages aren’t slowing as quickly as August and September data suggested. “So this keeps another 75bp hike on the table for the December FOMC meeting, though obviously we have lots more data between now and then.”

Katherine Judge, an economist at CIBC Capital Markets, had this take: “Today’s data still justifies another outsized rate hike at the December FOMC, unless the November data were to show a marked deterioration in labor market conditions.”

Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets: “A solid print that will provide Powell the flexibility to allow the two CPI prints between now and the December FOMC meeting to dictate the magnitude of the hike. Nothing in this report has shifted us from the 50-bp hike camp.”

Morgan Stanley US economists led by Ellen Zentner said there’s still a path for the Fed to step its rate hikes down to 50 basis points next month, but it’s really going to depend on the October consumer price index data and the November jobs report.

BlackRock’s Jeffrey Rosenberg told Bloomberg TV, “we’re seeing just the glimmers of what the Fed hopes to see, in terms of the impact of their tightening this year, but it’s going to take some time.” He added: “The most salient point...is the lack of labor force participation responding to this historic level of openings, that’s a huge disappointment, that’s a problem because the economy is not responding to the Fed’s tightening. So they have a lot more work to do.”

