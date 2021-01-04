(Bloomberg) -- The Brent crude price has bounced from about $40 per barrel in mid-2020 to more than $50, with stronger demand behind the rebound as progress on Covid-19 vaccinations promises a return to normality. Bloomberg Economics splits the change in price into demand and supply drivers and estimate that a demand pick-up accounted for $25 of the gain over the last six months. Higher supply has weighed on prices, though, subtracting $15 per barrel.

