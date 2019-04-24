(Bloomberg) -- The European Union needs to become more closely integrated and take a stronger line with the U.S. and China in external disputes to drive business success, according to the European Round Table of Industrialists.

While companies must focus more on employee skills, digitization and green energy, it’s vital that the EU institutions create the conditions required to encourage investment, the ERT, which brings together 55 chief executives and chairmen, said in a policy paper Wednesday.

Among six action areas suggested for the EU, the lobby group says the bloc must do more to address mooted plans for an energy union, digital single market and capital markets union in order to end fragmentation and counter inefficiencies that are hampering competitiveness.

The ERT study says the rise of populism and Britain’s vote to quit the EU makes it especially important that companies and institutions demonstrate how free markets can help boost prosperity and address challenges such as climate change and technological upheaval.

“That approach is today facing real challenges, from inside and outside Europe,” said ERT Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg, who is currently chairman of Volvo AB and previously occupied that role at BP Plc. “We must now demonstrate to our citizens how the values delivered after two world wars can be applied to the challenges of today”

