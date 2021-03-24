(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Economics’ model shows that, of the 84-basis-point increase in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield since the start of the year, 60 are attributable to expectations of stronger growth. That’s a clear contrast to the 2013 taper tantrum, when the rise in yields was driven by expectations of premature monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The consequences for the rest of the world should therefore also be very different -- with rising yields a cost, but spillovers from stronger U.S. import demand an offsetting benefit.

