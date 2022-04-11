Stronger Pricing Means U.S. Is an Attractive Home for Copper Now

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has become a more attractive market for copper traders—and for the actual metal.

Copper futures on the Comex have been trading at a premium to those on the London Metal Exchange in recent weeks, attracting more copper cathode, especially from South America, the world’s largest producing region. Imports of cathode to the U.S. from Chile rose 37% during the first three months of the year from the prior quarter, according to data from S&P Global.

The stronger pricing in New York points to a robust economy in the U.S., where the Federal Reserve is now laser-focused on bringing down rising inflation, as well as the ongoing logistics woes that still keep materials from going to where they’re immediately needed.

“The U.S. economy is relatively performing better than other economies, certainly than Europe,” said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Commodities including copper are caught in the turmoil of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Even before the invasion, prices of raw materials rallied, with demand surging and supplies choked up due to pandemic-triggered supply chain woes. Europe’s energy crisis, which is being worsened by the war in Ukraine, has also seen factories curtailing or closing capacity due to higher power costs.

With recent Covid-19 flare-ups in Shanghai, there are further concerns that port congestion will cause more delays in getting materials to where they’re needed.

“The flows are slowing down from Asia and Rotterdam,” Melek said. Along with the difference in demand, that means that relative prices in North America are stronger, he said.

Investors are also moving at least part of their trade to the Comex copper contract in the wake of the London Metal Exchange’s nickel-trading crisis, according to traders.

Open interest in Comex copper contracts has increased 15% since the LME reopened nickel trading in mid-March. That compared with a trader exodus across the LME’s six main metals following the unprecedented short squeeze in the exchange’s nickel contracts.

“It’d be logical to say that for risk mitigation reasons, you might want to be taking some hedging somewhere else,” Melek said.

