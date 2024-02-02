(Bloomberg) -- US manufacturers ushered in 2024 with one of the biggest payrolls increase since the pandemic-related hiring rush two years earlier, suggesting factory managers are more sanguine about the economy.

Manufacturing employment climbed 23,000 in January, according to the government’s latest jobs report. Looking beyond the November surge after the conclusion of the US autoworkers strike, the pickup in overall factory payrolls was the strongest since October 2022.

Moreover, hiring among US manufacturers last month was fairly broad-based and included higher headcounts at producers of motor vehicles, food and chemicals.

The Labor Department’s so-called diffusion index of manufacturing payrolls, a measure of the breadth of job gains, climbed to a more than one-year high of 59%.

Makers of chemicals added 6,900 workers in January, the biggest monthly gain in data back to 1990, according to Friday’s report. Payrolls at the nation’s printers rose the most since May 2020.

The snapshot of manufacturing employment follows an Institute for Supply Management report on Thursday that showed a measure of factory activity climbed to a 15-month high, driven by the strongest orders growth since May 2022.

While still in contraction territory, the ISM index suggests the worst is over for the nation’s producers. The latest jobs data only bolster that view.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.