Jan 30, 2024
Stubb Leads Finnish Presidential Race With 57% in Latest Poll
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb is the favorite to become the Nordic country’s next president, according to a survey commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.
Stubb has 57% support against rival Pekka Haavisto, the previous foreign minister, who is polling at 43%, the newspaper said on Tuesday. The two veteran politicians are contesting a runoff on Feb. 11 after leaving other candidates behind on Sunday’s first round.
More than three in four respondents said they plan to vote “with certainty” in the election.
Read More: Two Political Veterans to Contest Finnish Presidential Runoff
The poll, conducted by Verian, had 1,161 responses from an online panel Jan. 29-30. The margin of error is +/-2.9 percentage points, and results exclude those who didn’t name a candidate.
