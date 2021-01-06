8h ago
Student Debt, Treasury Yields, Europe’s Recovery Risks: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Just a few years ago, writing off large chunks of the U.S.’s $1.7 trillion in student debt seemed like a fringe idea. In a few weeks’ time, it could be government policy
- U.S. Treasury yields broke above 1% for the first time since March and the selloff may only have just begun should the Democrats secure the U.S. Senate, paving the way for more spending to revive the economy
- The euro-area economy showed signs of improvement at the end of last year, progress that now risks being derailed. Meanwhile, savings are swelling that might eventually help fuel a recovery
- U.K. businesses groups said the 4.6 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) of emergency aid that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak offered to cope with lockdowns is short of what’s needed to keep many companies out of financial disaster
- China’s Finance Minister Liu Kun pledged to improve the efficiency of fiscal spending and keep a close eye on local government debt as repayment risks rise
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.