STA Travel UK, known for the adventurous trips it offered backpackers and students, has ceased trading, becoming the latest tourism company to be hit by the pandemic.

“Due to the recent announcement that STA Travel UK has ceased trading, unfortunately our travel experts are unable to assist you at this time,” the company said on its website. “Please be assured that if you had a previous booking with us, or hold a live booking, you will receive further communication in the coming days.”

Tourism and travel companies have been among the hardest hit by the global crisis, with Germany’s TUI AG reporting a 98% slide in revenue in the second quarter. Though many European governments had relaxed travel restrictions as new Covid cases and death rates dropped, they’ve recently introduced new measures to respond to an increase in infections.

