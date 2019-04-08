Students Finance Virginia’s First Title Shot: NCAA Number of the Day

(Bloomberg) -- $13.9 million.

That’s how much the University of Virginia athletics department receives each year from the academic side of the institution, a subsidy that helps balance the Cavaliers’ $100.3 million budget.

Paid out of student fees, the money is more than double the size of the subsidy received each year by Texas Tech athletics ($5.7 million).

UVA’s Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders play Monday night in the NCAA Tournament championship game. It’s the first trip to the finals for either team.

Previous Numbers of the Day

To contact the reporter on this story: Eben Novy-Williams in New York at enovywilliam@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.