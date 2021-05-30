(Bloomberg) --

Fourteen students kidnapped at Greenfield University in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna have been released, ThisDay newspaper reported.

Armed bandits abducted 20 students and three academic staff from Greenfield last month, killing six of the hostages, the Lagos-based newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the school.

Parents paid the abductors 180 million naira ($438,000), out of 800 million naira demanded, to secure the release of their children, ThisDay reported.

Nigeria has been forced to shut some of the schools in its north this past year due to a spate of abductions there.

