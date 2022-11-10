Studio Ghibli Tie In With Lucasfilm Hinted at In Twitter Clip

(Bloomberg) -- Studio Ghibli Inc., creator of Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and other iconic animated films, posted a tweet that suggested it’s working on a project with Star Wars franchise creator Lucasfilm Ltd.

The 15-second clip, posted Friday, shows only the names of the two studios, which have shaped entertainment culture on both sides of the Pacific Ocean, and globally. It wasn’t clear whether the tweet suggested a new film was in the works, or some other project.

A spokesperson for Studio Ghibli declined to comment on the post. A spokesperson for Lucasfilm didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While there was no corresponding social media post from Lucasfilm, retweets by Star Wars’s official account and Walt Disney Pictures’s marketing executive Asad Ayaz raised speculation around potential joint projects.

Lucasfilm, bought by the Walt Disney Co. a decade ago for $4 billion, has become a global entertainment franchise spanning movies, TV shows, toys and theme parks since the first Star Wars film was released in 1977.

Studio Ghibli, led by Hayao Miyazaki, has been an ambassador for Japanese culture for decades with its films, which often feature young protagonists caught in fantastical worlds with mythical beasts.

