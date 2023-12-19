(Bloomberg) -- The actor and writer strikes that brought Hollywood to a halt for months this summer will result in fewer films in 2024 and an 11% drop in North American ticket sales.

Data tracker Gower Street Analytics on Tuesday predicted 2024 revenue of $8 billion, down from an estimated $9 billion this year. Global ticket sales will total $31.5 billion next year, a 5.7% decline, the firm predicts.

Gower Street’s global forecast for 2024 sees the year ending with ticket sales down about 20% from the average of the last three years — before the pandemic upended moviegoing. That will complicate the recovery plans of theater chains including Regal owner Cineworld Group, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Several potential big releases for 2024 were pushed out to 2025 by Hollywood studios, including Paramount Global’s next Mission Impossible, Elio from Walt Disney Co.’s Pixar and a new Captain America film from Disney’s Marvel division.

Possible hits in 2024 include Dune: Part Two from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Inside Out 2 from Disney’s Pixar and Deadpool 3 from Marvel. Transformers One from Paramount Pictures and the fourth installments in the Kung Fu Panda and Despicable Me franchises from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures are also on the schedule.

