Europe's greenest fund category may not be as sustainable as its classification suggests, according to a report published on Thursday.

An analysis conducted by Clarity AI, a sustainability technology platform whose clients include BlackRock Inc., Aviva Plc and Deloitte, indicates that close to 20% of so-called Article 9 funds -- the EU’s top ESG category -- have more than 10% of their investments in companies “with violations of” the United Nations Global Compact principles, or the OECD’s guidelines for multinational enterprises. It found that 40% have more than 5% exposure.

Europe’s ESG rulebook, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, was supposed to become the global benchmark for green investing when it was enforced in March last year. But since then, a number of gaps have emerged in SFDR, and even regulators in Europe have started publicly criticizing the framework.

“The classification of funds according to the SFDR guidelines is increasingly used by fund providers as a shorthand for communicating that a product is sustainable,” Clarity AI said in the report, which was compiled by a team led by Patricia Pina, the firm’s head of product research and innovation.

“However, our analysis shows that some of the Article 9 funds currently in the market might be falling short of complying with the do-no-significant-harm criteria as defined by the regulation,” the authors wrote.

Clarity AI looked at how underlying assets in funds performed when measured against so-called principal adverse impact indicators, after EU regulators provided some additional guidance in June. The indicators are designed to underpin a requirement that to qualify as sustainable, an investment pursuing one ESG objective cannot do “significant harm” to another environmental, social or governance factor.

“We see investments that are falling short on principal adverse indicators,” Pina said in an interview. “We didn’t expect this to be zero,” however, “it is larger than what we would expect given the guidance provided by the regulation.”

The EU has sought to underpin the credibility of Article 9 products by telling asset managers they can only use the designation if their portfolios are 100% sustainable, with some allowances for hedging and liquidity. But a recent analysis by Morningstar Inc. found that less than 5% of Article 9 funds actually meet that bar.

“Clarity AIʼs research has shown that many Article 9 funds fall short on regulatory requirements,” with regard to the do-no-significant-harm (DNSH) standard, it said in Thursday’s report.

The study found that the Article 9 funds analyzed “invest in 166 different companies that violate the UNGC or OECD principles.” These violations include “bribery and corruption convictions,” it said. Such violations “might escape” a fund managers’ attention, but are captured by Clarity AI’s models, it also said.

Clarity AI said it liaised with consultants, regulatory and industry professionals to ensure its methodology was as closely aligned to the intention of the regulation as possible.

