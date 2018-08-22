Stuff Is Cheap, Stocks Aren’t, and Sleeping Is Big Business

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Your verdict-free morning train reads:

‘We Are All Accumulating Mountains of Things’ (The Atlantic) see also The Problem With Buying Cheap Stuff Online (The Atlantic)

No, Stocks Aren’t Cheap, But Don’t Act Rashly (Wall Street Journal)

Ten Big Silicon Valley Money Players Behind This November’s U.S. Midterm Elections: A cheat sheet to the gusher of cash flooding the system in advance of Election Day. (Recode)

The $29 Billion Battle to Own How America Sleeps Is Heating Up (Fast Company)

Why Tensions Between Uber and Cities Peaked in NYC (Bloomberg)

Alexa vs. Siri vs. Google: Which Can Carry on a Conversation Best? (New York Times)

Unknown Unknowns: The Problem of Hypocognition (Scientific American)

How Slavery Inspired Modern Business Management (BostonReview)

Amid Threats of Violence, White House Reporter April Ryan Fights for the Press (Hollywood Reporter)

The Great Chinese Art Heist (GQ)

Gains Contribution to S&P 500 During Current Bull Market (%)Source: CNBC

Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”

