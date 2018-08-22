2h ago
Stuff Is Cheap, Stocks Aren’t, and Sleeping Is Big Business
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Your verdict-free morning train reads:
- ‘We Are All Accumulating Mountains of Things’ (The Atlantic) see also The Problem With Buying Cheap Stuff Online (The Atlantic)
- No, Stocks Aren’t Cheap, But Don’t Act Rashly (Wall Street Journal)
- Ten Big Silicon Valley Money Players Behind This November’s U.S. Midterm Elections: A cheat sheet to the gusher of cash flooding the system in advance of Election Day. (Recode)
- The $29 Billion Battle to Own How America Sleeps Is Heating Up (Fast Company)
- Why Tensions Between Uber and Cities Peaked in NYC (Bloomberg)
- Alexa vs. Siri vs. Google: Which Can Carry on a Conversation Best? (New York Times)
- Unknown Unknowns: The Problem of Hypocognition (Scientific American)
- How Slavery Inspired Modern Business Management (BostonReview)
- Amid Threats of Violence, White House Reporter April Ryan Fights for the Press (Hollywood Reporter)
- The Great Chinese Art Heist (GQ)
What are you reading?
Gains Contribution to S&P 500 During Current Bull Market (%)Source: CNBC
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
To contact the author of this story: Barry Ritholtz at britholtz3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Philip Gray at philipgray@bloomberg.net
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Barry Ritholtz is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He founded Ritholtz Wealth Management and was chief executive and director of equity research at FusionIQ, a quantitative research firm. He is the author of “Bailout Nation.”
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.