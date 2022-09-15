(Bloomberg) -- A fireball streaking through clear skies was reported by hundreds of people in Scotland and Ireland on Wednesday night, with many capturing footage on their mobile phones.

The UK Meteor Network, which describes itself as a “thriving community of Citizen Scientists just enjoying their hobby,” said it had received more than 200 reports of the mystery object, from about 9 p.m.

In a tweet the network said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was meteor or space debris.” In another post it added: “Most reports come from Scotland and Northern Ireland. Just surpassed 200.”

Twitter user Chris Duffield posted: It seems everyone who saw it has been left in awe. Living on a hilltop, I'm lucky to have a clear unobstructed view of the sky and could follow it heading for Ireland. Never seen anything like it.”

