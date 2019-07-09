(Bloomberg) -- Central bankers hinting at more monetary stimulus have depressed yields so much that even some European junk bonds trade at levels where investors have to pay for the privilege of holding them.

The number of euro-denominated junk bonds trading with a negative yield -- a status until recently associated with ultra-safe sovereign borrowers -- now stands at 14, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the start of the year there were none.

Cheap money policies since the financial crisis have kept interest rates at, or near, all-time lows for the last decade. That’s prompted many investors to buy riskier assets that yield enough for them to meet their liabilities, driving bond markets higher and yields lower. The European Central Bank said on Monday it’s ready to add more stimulus to the euro zone, indicating that an end to the age of ultra-low borrowing costs is far from over.

The European trend follows a global pattern that’s seen the volume of securities yielding less than zero hovering just above $12.8 trillion, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

High yield borrowers with bonds denominated in euros trading with a negative yield include:

Ardagh Packaging Finance plc /Ardagh Holdings USA Inc.

Altice Luxembourg SA

Altice France SA

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Constellium NV

Arena Luxembourg Finance Sarl

EC Finance Plc

Nexi Capital SpA

Nokia Corp.

LSF10 Wolverine Investments SCA

Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions ULC

OI European Group BV

Becton Dickinson Euro Finance Sarl

WMG Acquisition Corp.

